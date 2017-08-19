15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway TD slams misinformation over Western Rail Corridor

By GBFM News
August 19, 2017

Time posted: 12:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD is slamming what’s being described as ‘consistent misinformation’ being spread about the performance of the Western Rail Corridor.

Deputy Sean Canney says the first phase of the corridor has exceeded the projected level of use – with 279 thousand passengers using the Galway to Limerick line in 2015.

He says the second and third phases of the Western Rail Corridor will further revitalise towns such as Tuam, Milltown, Athenry, Ardrahan, Gort and Craughwell.

However, the Independent Deputy is warning the continued spreading of misinformation is a direct threat to these plans and increased investment across the west.

Deputy Canney says the railway is hugely important to the regions future development as a counterbalance to the greater Dublin area.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
