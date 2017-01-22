Galway TD slams delays in GLAS payments

Galway Bay Fm newsroom:-A Glinsk-based TD is urging the Government to immediately address ‘chaotic’ delays in processing GLAS payments to farmers.

Galway-Roscommon Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice is blaming the long running holdups on an alleged major breakdown in Government IT systems in Wexford.

The Independent Deputy says farmers across Ireland are relying on the over-due payment to pay loans and other bills – and continued delays are unacceptable.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says the scheme is almost a month behind schedule