Galway TD says Varadkar has groundswell of support across the west

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a groundswell of support in the west and northwest for Minister Leo Varadkar to be the next Fine Gael leader.

That’s according to junior Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne.

On the first day of the campaign the social protection minister now has a significant lead over his rival Simon Coveney on declarations from the parliamentary party.

Among those who are supporting Mr Varadkar are junior minister Helen McEntee and deputies Josepha Madigan and Brendan Griffin.

Junior minister and Galway West TD Seán Kyne says more support from within the cabinet is on the way.

Pictured: TD Ciaran Cannon with Cllrs Peter Roche, Joe Byrne, Michael Maher, Peter Feeney, Jimmy McClearn, Aidan Donohue, Peter Keaveney & Michael Finnerty launch the Galway campaign backing Leo Varadkar for Fine Gael leader.

Picture courtesy of Deputy Ciaran Cannon.