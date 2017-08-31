Galway TD says rural users left ‘high and dry’ by bank downgrades

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says rural residents are being left ‘high and dry’ by Bank of Ireland’s decision to withdraw key services from 100 branches across the county.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says the decision to axe over the counter services is hitting farmers and businesses in rural areas particularly hard.

He says new limits on lodgements and ATM withdrawals are posing serious problems and forcing many to travel to larger towns to carry out day-to-day banking.

The Fianna Fail Deputy is also expressing disappointment with the decision to phase out the Irish language option on ATM machines.

Deputy O’ Cuiv says the withdrawal of key services in rural branches is an insult to those living there.