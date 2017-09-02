Galway TD says rural properties being left behind by Government’s high speed broadband plans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Parts of rural Galway will be left behind by the government’s plan to connect 90% of homes to high speed broadband by 2020.

That’s according to Galway-Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice, who says 160,000 homes and businesses fall outside of the government’s 90% coverage goal.

The Independent TD says there is currently no timeframe for connecting these properties to high speed broadband.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says many of these homes are in isolated rural areas with little to no existing coverage.