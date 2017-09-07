Galway TD says gaps in broadband for East Galway must be tackled

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new high speed broadband coming to Ballinasloe will still leave much of rural Galway waiting for proper broadband coverage.

Galway-Roscommon TD Eugene Murphy is welcoming the news from Ballinasloe today but says much of East Galway such as Ahascragh, Ballygar, and Mountbellew are still waiting for broadband.

The Fianna Fáil TD is asking the government to announce who will roll out the National Broadband Plan for the more than half a million rural homes without service.

Deputy Murphy says the lack of fast broadband is hurting rural businesses.