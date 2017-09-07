15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway TD says gaps in broadband for East Galway must be tackled

By GBFM News
September 7, 2017

Time posted: 5:38 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new high speed broadband coming to Ballinasloe will still leave much of rural Galway waiting for proper broadband coverage.

Galway-Roscommon TD Eugene Murphy is welcoming the news from Ballinasloe today but says much of East Galway such as Ahascragh, Ballygar, and Mountbellew are still waiting for broadband.

The Fianna Fáil TD is asking the government to announce who will roll out the National Broadband Plan for the more  than half a million rural homes without service.

Deputy Murphy says the lack of fast broadband is hurting rural businesses.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
