Galway TD to meet with Oireachtas committee on same day voting for islands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is compiling legislation to bring same day voting to the islands.

According to Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cuiv while elections are typically held on a Friday the islands often vote a day or more earlier.

The Fianna Fáil TD says this makes it harder for fisherman and people who work or study on the mainland to vote.

The bill has passed second stage hearings in the Dáil and will be presented to the Joint Committee on Housing, Planning and Local Government tomorrow morning at half 9. (12/10)

Deputy Ó Cúiv says current voting laws do affect voter turnout on the islands.