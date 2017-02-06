15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway TD introduces Dáil bill to tackle flooding along Shannon

By GBFM News
February 6, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A bill has been introduced in the Dáil to help tackle flooding along the River Shannon.

The bill was proposed by Galway-Roscommon Deputy Eugene Murphy, in the form of the Electricity Supply Amendment Bill 2017.

The legislation aims to tackle increased flooding risks by removing outdated water level restrictions on ESB regulated lakes along the Shannon.

Under the bill, works would include the dredging of new channels, deepening of existing channels and the alteration or reconstruction of weirs, quays, harbours, boat houses and bridges.

The Fianna Fail Deputy argued the Government has failed to show an understanding of the reality of the ongoing situation on the ground.

Addressing the chamber, Deputy Murphy said many communities are under siege and living in fear of returning flood waters.

