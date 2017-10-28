Galway TD grills Minister in Dáil over Caranua review

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has grilled the Education Minister in the Dáil over an ongoing review into state redress board Caranua.

Caranua was established in 2012 with funding from Irish religious congregations to address the needs of those who suffered abuse as children in residential institutions.

Earlier this year, Minister Richard Bruton announced a review into the body’s eligibility criteria – which have faced criticism from survivors for their narrow and confined nature.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Catherine Connolly asked the Minister if the review had been completed and when it might be published.

However, she was not impressed with the response and accused Minister Bruton of repeating a statement he had already given in recent months.

Deputy Connolly suggested that the Minister is failing to grasp the gravity of the situation.

Speaking in response, Minister Bruton offered that while the report is not yet ready, work is being done to improve the service.