Galway TD demands answers on Ministers failure to take questions in Dáil

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD is demanding to know why the Minister for Rural and Community Development has failed to take questions in the Dáil.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says despite being appointed to the position six months ago, Minister Michael Ring has so far not been rostered to speak.

Speaking in the Dáil, the Fianna Fail deputy described the situation as ‘peculiar’ and ‘unprecedented’ in his time as a TD.

He claims the Minister has serious questions to answer regarding the spending of funding allocated to his department.

Deputy O’ Cuiv asked Leo Varadkar if Minister Ring had done something to end up in the Fine Gael ‘sin bin’.

While Leo Varadkar denied it was anything to do with him or a ‘sin bin’ – Chief Whip and Junior Minister Joe McHugh said Minister Ring would appear in the coming weeks.