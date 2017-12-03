15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Country Crossroads

Country Crossroads

Galway TD demands answers on Ministers failure to take questions in Dáil

By GBFM News
December 3, 2017

Time posted: 5:18 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD is demanding to know why the Minister for Rural and Community Development has failed to take questions in the Dáil.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says despite being appointed to the position six months ago, Minister Michael Ring has so far not been rostered to speak.

Speaking in the Dáil, the Fianna Fail deputy described the situation as ‘peculiar’ and ‘unprecedented’ in his time as a TD.

He claims the Minister has serious questions to answer regarding the spending of funding allocated to his department.

Deputy O’ Cuiv asked Leo Varadkar if Minister Ring had done something to end up in the Fine Gael ‘sin bin’.

While Leo Varadkar denied it was anything to do with him or a ‘sin bin’ – Chief Whip and Junior Minister Joe McHugh said Minister Ring would appear in the coming weeks.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Athenry Oranmore Councillor resigns from Sinn Fein over failures in leadership
Liam Mellows Wins First Galway Senior Hurling Championship In 47 Years
December 3, 2017
Athenry Oranmore Councillor resigns from Sinn Fein over failures in leadership
December 3, 2017
Thousands to gather for Esker healing mission
December 2, 2017
Concerns over outstanding pay following closure of Glenamaddy Community Development company

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
December 3, 2017
Liam Mellows Wins First Galway Senior Hurling Championship In 47 Years
December 3, 2017
MATCH TRACKER – County Senior Hurling Final Liam Mellows V Gort
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK