Galway TD demands answers on Government failure to act on damning Justice Department report

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has told the Dáil the Justice Department would not be in such a mess if the Government had acted on the findings of a 2014 report.

A Review Group, chaired by Mr. Kevin Toland, was established in June 2014 to investigate the operation of the Department.

It identified five key issues including a closed and secretive culture as well as significant leadership and management problems.

The damning report further made 18 recommendations and advised a timeframe of two years for their implementation.

Speaking in the chamber, Deputy Catherine Connolly asked Leo Varadkar to explain in ‘plain english’ why, three years later, that has not happened.

Deputy Connolly suggested if the recommendations were implemented as planned, the current mess could have been avoided.

Speaking in response, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said the recommendations are at an ‘advanced stage’ of implementation.