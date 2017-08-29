Galway TD criticises Rural Affairs Minister over handling of Local Improvement Scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is criticising the Rural Affairs Minister over the handling of the Local Improvement Scheme.

The scheme, which provides funding for the upgrading of non-county roads, is being reintroduced for the first time since 2011 – but the deadline for applications is less than two weeks away.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says it’s a ridiculously narrow window for such a vital programme and the Department of Rural and Community Development has serious questions to answer.

The Fianna Fail Deputy has long sought the reintroduction of the LIS scheme – and says many non-county roads are effectively impassable at present.

Deputy O’ Cuiv says Minister Michael Ring needs to immediately look at extending the deadline to a more realistic date.