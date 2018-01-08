15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway TD concerned farmers becoming an ‘endangered species’

By GBFM News
January 8, 2018

Time posted: 5:21 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Farmers are becoming an ‘endangered species’ across Galway and the West and urgent intervention is required.

That’s according to Galway East Deputy Sean Canney, who’s reacting to new figures released by the Western Development Commission.

They show a 41 percent decline in those working in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors across the region between 1996 and 2016.

Independent Deputy Canney says farmers are the ‘lifeblood’ of rural areas – but farm income is not profitable on thousands of farms across Galway.

Deputy Canney says the Government needs to work to reverse the trend while it still can.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
