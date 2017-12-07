15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Galway TD clashes with Education Minister in Dáil over NUIG Irish language requirement

By GBFM News
December 7, 2017

Time posted: 12:21 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has challenged the Education Minister in the Dáil over legislation to ensure all future presidents of NUI Galway are fluent in Irish.

It’s after management at the university recently decided to change recruitment criteria amid concerns the Irish language requirement was restricting potential candidates.

However, despite the changes, incoming president Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh is fluent in the Irish language.

Deputy Eamon O’Cuiv is now seeking to introduce a bill which would guarantee all future presidents are capable of doing business in both Irish and English.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy O’ Cuiv pointed out that NUI Galway has three Gaeltacht centres, Galway City is officially a bilingual city and the Irish language is currently experiencing urban growth.

Speaking in response, Minister Richard Bruton said the matter was for the governing body of NUI Galway to decide.

He also expressed a belief that leaders, whether in Government or Education fields, do not need to be fluent in order to best promote the interests of the language itself.

However, Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv argued there is no valid reason for any future president of NUI Galway not to speak fluent Irish.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday December 7th 2017
December 7, 2017
Gardaí investigate vandalism to children’s Christmas display in the city
December 7, 2017
New software development centre in city to create more than 50 jobs
December 7, 2017
Health Minister launches Galway Cancer Centre report

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
December 6, 2017
Seven Galway Hurlers On All-Star Tour To Singapore
December 6, 2017
The GAA & PDST Launch Future Leaders Transition Year Programme
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK