Galway TD calls for Dail to be recalled early amid hospital crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway/Roscommon Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice has called on the Taoiseach to recall the Dáil early amid the current health crisis.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says that dozens of his constituents are having operations cancelled on extremely short notice as there are no beds available on the day of their operation.

Dáil Éireann had been adjourned over the Christmas and is due to return on January the 17th.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says politicians have a duty to show leadership on the issue.