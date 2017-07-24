15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway TD calls for clarity on hospital charges

By GBFM News
July 24, 2017

Time posted: 9:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling on the HSE to provide clarity on hospital charges.

Galway West Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív says people who hold private health insurance should ensure that they are not over-charged for services when attending a public hospital.

He claims that many private health insurance holders who attend a public hospital are asked to sign a waiver form which removes their automatic right to public care.

This results in a €80 per night charge being imposed on the patient, while their insurance company is charged €800 per night.

Deputy O’Cuiv says the HSE needs to be upfront about its charges system.

 

