NEWS BREAK

Galway TD calls for balance in dealing with EU habitats Directive

By GBFM News
June 26, 2017

Time posted: 1:57 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD is calling for greater balance in dealing with EU habitat directives when planning vital infrastructure projects such as the N59 in Connemara.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says that despite the overly cautious approach to such works, Ireland has never been fined for breaches of the Habitats Directive.

He argues too much weight is being given to environmental concerns at the expense of vital infrastructure projects essential to social and economic development.

The Fianna Fail Deputy points to the N59 in Connemara as a prime example – which is stalled more than 4 years after upgrade works were first announced.

Deputy O’ Cuiv says the Government and local authorities are being far too cautious.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
