FYI Galway

Galway TD backs new campaign aimed at protecting cyclists

By GBFM News
January 15, 2018

Time posted: 5:39 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is backing a new road safety campaign aimed at protecting cyclists.

TD’s Ciaran Cannon, Regina Doherty and Robert Tory are hoping to introduce a new law to ensure drivers keep a minimum safe distance from cyclists when overtaking.

15 cyclists died on our roads in 2017, that’s 5 more than in 2016 and 6 more than in 2015.

The Transport Minister Shane Ross has said he has fears whether or not such regulations would be enforceable.

Editor of the Times Ireland Edition Richard Oakley says a shift in people’s mind sets can make the roads safer for everyone.

