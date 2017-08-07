15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway TD asks Children’s Minister for assurance on Tusla staffing

By GBFM News
August 7, 2017

Time posted: 11:08 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD is asking the Children’s Minister to explain how Tusla is going to cope with an inevitable rise in cases as a result of mandatory reporting.

Deputy Anne Rabittee says the process of allowing people to report cases of abuse directly has resulted in a 600 per cent increase in complaints in other countries.

She’s warning that Child and Family agency Tusla will find it difficult to juggle the new cases with those it currently has – because there aren’t enough staff.

The Fianna Fail Deputy says 5 and a half thousand children are already waiting to be allocated a social worker.

Deputy Rabbitte says we need to hear how the Minister plans to support Tusla.

