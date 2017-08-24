15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway taxis generally compliant with safety regulations

By GBFM News
August 24, 2017

Time posted: 5:50 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom: Galway taxi drivers have one of the country’s highest compliance rates in relation to safety regulations.

Under legislation, taxi license holders are obliged to register their details with the Driver Check app, operated by the National Transport Authority.

The security feature is designed to reassure customers about the safety of taxis.

According to the Irish Examiner, the highest compliance rates in the country are in Galway, Roscommon and Limerick.

Around one in five taxi drivers in Monaghan, Tipperary, Mayo and Carlow fail to register their details – leaving themselves open to fines and prosecution.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
