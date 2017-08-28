15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Supporters Club to host ‘Up for the Match’ in Harcourt Hotel on the eve of the hurling finals

By Sport GBFM
August 28, 2017

Time posted: 11:46 am

The Galway Supporters Club will host a special ‘Up for the Match’ event on the eve of the Ireland Hurling finals on Saturday September 2nd, 2017 in the Harcourt Hotel in Dublin. All proceeds will go to the players’ fund.

The event will kick off at 7pm with music by the Amazing Apples. A bumper draw for two All Ireland tickets will take place for everyone in attendance.

On the night there will be a live ‘Up for the match’ show, which will be broadcast by Galway Bay FM and will include a host of well know former Galway hurlers, and personalities from other counties.

