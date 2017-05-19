Galway study shows mother’s weight influences perception of child’s intelligence

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new study by researchers in Galway and Belfast has discovered a link between a mother’s weight, and a teachers’ perceptions of a child’s academic ability.

The research shows that a child whose mother is obese is more likely to be rated as below average in academic terms by their teachers.

The study found that other variables such as a child’s gender, or mother’s income and educational background can also impact how teachers percieve a child’s intelligence level.

The project used data from the Growing Up In Ireland survey, which provided a representative sample of over 8500 children and 900 schools.