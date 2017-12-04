15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Galway study shows climate change impact may be bigger than expected

By GBFM News
December 4, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway study has revealed that the impact of climate change may be much bigger than expected.

A new study led by Dr Audrey Morley has found that the magnitude of past abrupt climate change events may have been underestimated.

If so, the impact of current climate change may be larger than previously thought.

The study has been published in the international journal ‘Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems.’

It shows that abrupt climate events, including one which occurred around 125,000 years ago, have been underestimated by up to 4°Celsius.

Our current understanding of climate change, and our predictions of future changes, rely on past examples from Earth’s climate history.

