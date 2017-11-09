15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway study reveals importance of sugar in regulating immune system

By GBFM News
November 9, 2017

Time posted: 10:16 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway study has revealed the importance of sugars in regulating the immune system.

Researchers from REMEDI at NUI Galway and the Advanced Glycoscience Research Cluster have joined forces for the study.

They’ve found that chains of sugar molecules can attach to the surface of immune cells, protecting the function of the immune system.

It’s hoped the research can help develop a greater understanding of autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis or transplant rejection.

