Galway study examines impact of burnout on Irish nurses

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A team at NUI Galway is conducting a research study on nursing staff’s experiences of burnout and how this impacts their mental well-being.

It also examines their capacity to treat and care for the over 65 year olds.

All registered general nurses are being invited to participate in the online study.

Psychologist in clinical training, Natasha Fitzgerald-Yau says the findings will better inform future policies and interventions for trainee and qualified nursing staff in Ireland.