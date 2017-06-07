Galway students generally happy with first State exam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 6,500 Galway Leaving and Junior Certificate students have sat the first of their State exams.

Initial feedback indicates that students are generally happy with English Paper One, with both Leaving Cert students saying it was predictable in the main

3175 Galway students are sitting the Leaving Certificate while a futher 77 students have begun the Leaving Cert Applied exam schedule.

Speaking to NewsBreak one Higher Level student at St Mary’s College in the city said the question choices were good while his fellow St Mary’s student branded the Ordinary Level Paper good if you were prepared.

3290 students across Galway have started their Junior Cert exams today.

It is a new cycle of English and principal of Archbishop McHale college in Tuam Eileen Delaney told NewsBreak that it is a progressive change.

These Junior Cert pupils from the Tuam school were generally happy with the exam paper although there were a few surprises on the Higher Level Paper.

The exam schedule continues until June the 23rd for some, depending on subject choice.

We’ll be chatting further with pupils and teachers on FYI Galway this evening from 5.