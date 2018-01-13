Galway students claim several awards at 2018 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway students claimed a number of awards at the 2018 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition Awards held in Dublin last evening.

Aoibhe Briscoe, Ellie Concannon and Kate Owens from Coláiste Iognáid, the Jes, in the city took 1st place in the Junior group category for their project – THINK BEFORE YOU DRINK: MICROPLASTICS.

They also scooped an Environmental Protection Agency Special Award for the project.

Thomas Hayes of Yeats College in the city took 3rd place in the Senior individual Category for his project entitled ‘Heart Valve Design and Prototype Development’.

Thomas also received a Health Research Board Special Award for his work.

Meanwhile, Lisa Kelly and Eve Regan from Coláiste Bhaile Chláir in Claregalway were recognised with the Alexion Special Award for their project – A wearable device to provide elderly care.

A number of Galway schools were also highly commended for their entries to this years competition – full results can be found on btyoungscientist.com