15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Saturday Night Fever

Saturday Night Fever

Galway students claim several awards at 2018 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

By GBFM News
January 13, 2018

Time posted: 11:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway students claimed a number of awards at the 2018 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition Awards held in Dublin last evening.

Aoibhe Briscoe, Ellie Concannon and Kate Owens from Coláiste Iognáid, the Jes, in the city took 1st place in the Junior group category for their project – THINK BEFORE YOU DRINK: MICROPLASTICS.

They also scooped an Environmental Protection Agency Special Award for the project.

Thomas Hayes of Yeats College in the city took 3rd place in the Senior individual Category for his project entitled ‘Heart Valve Design and Prototype Development’.

Thomas also received a Health Research Board Special Award for his work.

Meanwhile, Lisa Kelly and Eve Regan from Coláiste Bhaile Chláir in Claregalway were recognised with the Alexion Special Award for their project – A wearable device to provide elderly care.

A number of Galway schools were also highly commended for their entries to this years competition – full results can be found on btyoungscientist.com

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Loughrea councillors request presentation on Galway greenway proposals
Dunmore Road to reopen following road traffic crash near Tuam
January 13, 2018
New board of Udaras na Gaeltachta includes three Galway members
January 13, 2018
N17 closed following road traffic crash near Milltown
January 13, 2018
Dunmore Road to reopen following road traffic crash near Tuam

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 13, 2018
Live Stream of the European Challenge Cup Worcester v Connacht
January 12, 2018
TADHG RYAN SIGNS FOR GALWAY UNITED
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK