Galway student wins Trinity scholarship

Barna woman Ellie Noone has been announced as a sports scholar for 2017/2018 in Trinity College Dublin.

The second year Science student received the scholarship for hockey.

Speaking on her scholarship, Ellie said: “Having the peace of mind of knowing that there is dedicated support for you as an athlete and a student has really helped me both in my academics and to excel in my sporting career.”

The college awarded 63 scholarships this year, all of whom were unveiled in a celebration in the university last night.

Trinity Sport’s scholarship programme for 2017/2018 comprises 63 male and female student athletes representing 18 different sports. Among the sports included are taekwondo, Gaelic football, basketball, rugby, sailing and hockey.