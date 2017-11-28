15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway student wins Trinity scholarship

November 28, 2017

Barna woman Ellie Noone has been announced as a sports scholar for 2017/2018 in Trinity College Dublin.
The second year Science student received the scholarship for hockey.

Speaking on her scholarship, Ellie said: “Having the peace of mind of knowing that there is dedicated support for you as an athlete and a student has really helped me both in my academics and to excel in my sporting career.”

The college awarded 63 scholarships this year, all of whom were unveiled in a celebration in the university last night.
Trinity Sport’s scholarship programme for 2017/2018 comprises 63 male and female student athletes representing 18 different sports. Among the sports included are taekwondo, Gaelic football, basketball, rugby, sailing and hockey.

