Over the Line

Galway student bodies slam opposition to provision of new student accommodation

By GBFM News
August 8, 2017

Time posted: 6:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Students’ Unions at GMIT and NUI Galway are strongly criticising local opposition to proposed new student accommodation at the Westwood Hotel site in Newcastle.

The Westwood Hotel has been purchased by the Ziggurat Student Investment Fund – which plans to replace the hotel with high-end student accommodation.

Dangan and Newcastle residents are unhappy with the proposed development.

The NUIG and GMIT student bodies say they will vehemently reject the ‘not in my backyard’ attitude of some residents and councillors in the locality.

In a joint statement issued today, the unions say students have proven themselves to be valuable assets in any local community, and shouldn’t be subjected to damaging stereotypes.

GMIT SU president Mark O’Brien says students are vulnerable at this time of year and should be supported in their search for somewhere to live.

