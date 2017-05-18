Galway Sports Partnership Participation Programme Funding 2017

Galway Sports Partnership are seeking applications from sports clubs, organisations and community groups for the above programme to increase participation in 2017.

This funding is intended to help increase the levels of participation in physical activity with particular emphasis on those who are not currently involved and to help newly established clubs/sporting organisations. GSP has five main target groups; women & girls, older adults, the unemployed, People from disadvantaged areas and people with disabilities.

This year, this funding is made available in three sections as follows;

Ø General programme Funding.

Ø Club Development Funding.

Ø Programme Funding for Persons with Disabilities.

Closing date for receipt of applications is 4pm Thursday the 22nd June 2017.

Galway Sports Partnership have organised information workshops on this funding as follows:

Monday 29th May 2017 at 7.00pm in Galway City Council Offices, College Rd.

Monday, 29th May 2017 at 7.30pm in Station House hotel, Clifden.

Wednesday 31st May, 2017 at 7.30pm, in Gort Community Centre, Gort.

Thursday, 1st June 2017 at 7.30pmin Maam Cross hotel, Maam Cross, Connemara

Tuesday, 6th June 2017 at 7.30pm in Gullanes hotel, Ballinasloe.

Wednesday, 7th June 2017 at 7.30pm in the Ard Rí hotel, Tuam.

It is mandatory for all club/organisations who have an interest in applying for this funding to attend one of these workshops.

For further information on this funding programme please contact Galway Sports Partnership, C/O Galway County Council, County Hall, Prospect Hill, Galway, : Michael Curley at (091) 509577 or Jason Craughwell at (091) 536459 or email [email protected]