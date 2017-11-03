15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Sports Partnership to host workshops on child safeguarding

By GBFM News
November 3, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Sports Partnership is running a series of workshops in the coming weeks on safeguarding children in sport.

The workshops aim to raise awareness of child protection issues in sport and introduces the Code of Ethics and Good Practice for Children’s Sport.

All coaches, club Children’s Officers and Designated Liaison Persons must complete a Safeguarding and Protecting Children and Young Adults Basic Awareness Course.

The qualification will remain valid for three years upon completion of the course.

The first workshop on Safeguarding level 1 takes place at Centrepoint in the Liosban Industrial Estate on Wednesday week. (15 Nov)

This will be followed by a level 1 workshop in Mountbellew on the 22nd of November and a level 3 session at City Hall on the 23rd.

