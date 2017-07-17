15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway to Sligo Greenway petition passes 2 thousand signatures

By GBFM News
July 17, 2017

Time posted: 3:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom: A petition for a Greenway between Athenry and Collooney, Sligo has reached more than 2,100 signatures.

The Western Rail Trail campaign has proposed a 125km greenway running along the disused Galway to Sligo rail line.

The petition was launched on Change.org on February 9th, with a goal of 2,500 signatures.

Western Rail Trail spokesperson Brendan Quinn says that most of the signatures are coming from people in the three affected counties.

However he says there is opposition in Galway from those who would prefer to see the old rail line re-opened.

Brendan Quinn says he hopes that eventually all greenways in the west of Ireland will be linked into a single network.

