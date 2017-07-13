Galway sisters selected on Irish U16 Hockey squad

Irish U16 Girls Hockey Coach Alison McNeill has named her squad for the 6 Nations Tournament in Terassa, Barcelona from 17/23 July 2017. The squad includes Galway sisters Meghen and Lily Hengerer, who are students of Dominican College in Taylors Hill. In the build up the girls travelled to Glasgow to play 3 tests against Scotland before departing for Spain on July 14th. Coach McNeill went on to say

“Selection has been very challenging due to the competitiveness within the squad. We would like to thank everyone on the panel for their hard work and commitment to the programme over the past few months. We are now looking forward to forthcoming matches v Scotland in Glasgow at the beginning of July” This is very closely by followed by our 6 Nations Tournament in Barcelona”. Europeans will be extremely tough but we look forward to continue our development against the top 5 teams in Europe”

Ireland Fixtures:

17th July vs. England

19th July vs. Belgium

20 July vs. Spain

22 July vs. Germany

23 July vs. Netherlands

Name School Club Meghen Hengerer Dominican College Galway Lily Hengerer Domincian College Galway Laura Chestnutt (GK) Ballyclare High School Randalstown Oliva Mullan Dalriada Coleraine Nadia Benallal Banbridge Academy Banbridge Jessica Hood Omagh Academy Omagh Olivia Berry Royal School Armagh Banbridge Niamh McIvor Belfast Royal Academy Mossley Lisa Mulcahy Mount Anville Muckross Sophia Cole St Columbas Railway Union Amy Elliott St Andrews Railway Union Katie Jane Marshall St Andrews Pembroke Wanderers Laura Noble Holy Child Killiney Pembroke Wanderers Elle McLoughlin (GK) Kilkenny College Naas Gaby Lewis St Andrews Pembroke Wanderers Grace Keane Mount Anville Muckross Harriet Dougan Belfast Royal Academy Ulster Elks Sarah McAuley Muckross Park Avoca