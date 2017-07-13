Galway sisters selected on Irish U16 Hockey squad

Irish U16 Girls Hockey Coach Alison McNeill has named her squad for the 6 Nations Tournament in Terassa, Barcelona from 17/23 July 2017. The squad includes Galway sisters Meghen and Lily Hengerer, who are students of Dominican College in Taylors Hill. In the build up the girls travelled to Glasgow to play 3 tests against Scotland before departing for Spain on July 14th. Coach McNeill went on to say
“Selection has been very challenging due to the competitiveness within the squad. We would like to thank everyone on the panel for their hard work and commitment to the programme over the past few months. We are now looking forward to forthcoming matches v Scotland in Glasgow at the beginning of July” This is very closely by followed by our 6 Nations Tournament in Barcelona”. Europeans will be extremely tough but we look forward to continue our development against the top 5 teams in Europe”
Ireland Fixtures:
17th July vs. England
19th July vs. Belgium
20 July vs. Spain
22 July vs. Germany
23 July vs. Netherlands
|Name
|School
|Club
|Meghen Hengerer
|Dominican College
|Galway
|Lily Hengerer
|Domincian College
|Galway
|Laura Chestnutt (GK)
|Ballyclare High School
|Randalstown
|Oliva Mullan
|Dalriada
|Coleraine
|Nadia Benallal
|Banbridge Academy
|Banbridge
|Jessica Hood
|Omagh Academy
|Omagh
|Olivia Berry
|Royal School Armagh
|Banbridge
|Niamh McIvor
|Belfast Royal Academy
|Mossley
|Lisa Mulcahy
|Mount Anville
|Muckross
|Sophia Cole
|St Columbas
|Railway Union
|Amy Elliott
|St Andrews
|Railway Union
|Katie Jane Marshall
|St Andrews
|Pembroke Wanderers
|Laura Noble
|Holy Child Killiney
|Pembroke Wanderers
|Elle McLoughlin (GK)
|Kilkenny College
|Naas
|Gaby Lewis
|St Andrews
|Pembroke Wanderers
|Grace Keane
|Mount Anville
|Muckross
|Harriet Dougan
|Belfast Royal Academy
|Ulster Elks
|Sarah McAuley
|Muckross Park
|Avoca