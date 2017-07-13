15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Galway sisters selected on Irish U16 Hockey squad

By Sport GBFM
July 13, 2017

Time posted: 10:51 am

Irish U16 Girls Hockey Coach Alison McNeill has named her squad for the 6 Nations Tournament in Terassa, Barcelona from 17/23 July 2017. The squad includes Galway sisters Meghen and Lily Hengerer, who are students of Dominican College in Taylors Hill. In the build up the girls travelled to Glasgow to play 3 tests against Scotland before departing for Spain on July 14th.  Coach McNeill went on to say

“Selection has been very challenging due to the competitiveness within the squad. We would like to thank everyone on the panel for their hard work and commitment to the programme over the past few months. We are now looking forward to forthcoming matches v Scotland in Glasgow at the beginning of July” This is very closely by followed by our 6 Nations Tournament in Barcelona”. Europeans will be extremely tough but we look forward to continue our development against the top 5 teams in Europe”

Ireland Fixtures:

17th July vs. England

19th July vs. Belgium

20 July vs. Spain

22 July vs. Germany

23 July vs. Netherlands

Name School Club
Meghen Hengerer Dominican College Galway
Lily Hengerer Domincian College Galway
Laura Chestnutt (GK) Ballyclare High School Randalstown
Oliva Mullan Dalriada Coleraine
Nadia Benallal Banbridge Academy Banbridge
Jessica Hood Omagh Academy Omagh
Olivia Berry Royal School Armagh Banbridge
Niamh McIvor Belfast Royal Academy Mossley
Lisa Mulcahy Mount Anville Muckross
Sophia Cole St Columbas Railway Union
Amy Elliott St Andrews Railway Union
Katie Jane Marshall St Andrews Pembroke Wanderers
Laura Noble Holy Child Killiney Pembroke Wanderers
Elle McLoughlin (GK) Kilkenny College Naas
Gaby Lewis St Andrews Pembroke Wanderers
Grace Keane Mount Anville Muckross
Harriet Dougan Belfast Royal Academy Ulster Elks
Sarah McAuley Muckross Park Avoca

 

