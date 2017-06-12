Galway sides to meet in Celtic Challenge semi final

Celtic Challenge Semi Finals: Double Joy for Galway sides

The Quarter Finals of the Celtic Challenge U17 competition saw the three Galway sides do extremely well. Galway Tribesmen acquitted themselves well in the Division 2 Quarter Final before bowing out to Offaly after extra time in Birr. In Ennis, Galway McDonagh overcame a fancied Cork East side while Galway Maroon saw off Cork West in the Division 1 Quarter finals to set up an intriguing all Galway semi final in Kilbeacanty next Friday evening at 7.30pm.

Galway McDonagh 0-15 Cork East 0-14

Galway McDonagh dug deep to overcome Cork East in an absorbing contest in the Celtic Challenge U17 quarter Final in Ennis on Saturday. A physically imposing Cork side provided the Galway side with a stern examination which the Tribesmen will be delighted to have come through. Cork East had the significant wind advantage in the opening but failed to make a telling impact with it as a tendency to use route one high ball deliveries were capably dealt with by the Galway McDonagh defence. Two good Dara Conneely saves coupled with 5 Conor Molloy frees and a neat Cillian Lawless point ensured that the Galway side only trailed by 0-7 to 0-6 at the break. Cork East hurled with purpose in the second half and led by 0-11 to 0-8 on 48 minutes as the Galway resolve was tested. But they responded well and showed resilience when needed. 4 excellent points from play from Conor Molloy allied to 2 frees from the Kilnadeema Leitrim star in that second half did much to get Galway McDonagh home. Neil Conneely, Cillian Lawless and Isaac DeHora added chipped in with vital scores to ensure Galway McDonagh got the decision in a tight finish (0-15 to 0-14) which saw Cork’s Cillian Murphy hit a late free go wide and thus Galway McDonagh set up an all Galway semi final.

Best and Fairest Award: TJ Brennan Galway McDonagh

Galway McDonagh Squad: Daragh Conneely (Liam Mellows), TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge), Mark Gill (Castlegar), Sean Burke (Kilconieron), Jack Hughes (Skehana), Conor Lee (Clarinbridge), Caimin Killeen (Loughrea), Sean Joyce (Salthill Knocknacarra), Diarmuid O’Brien (Ballygar), Cillian Lawless (Athenry) 0-2,

Conor Molloy (Kilnadeema Leitrim 0-11, 0-7 frees, Neil Conneely (Portumna) 0-1, Mark Kennedy (Clarinbridge), Jack Egan (Kilnadeema Leitrim), Isaac DeHora (Clarinbridge) 0-1. Subs: Damien McGlynn (St Thomas), Cathal Dolan (Kiltormer), Michael Glynn (Skehana), Eoghan Kerin (Rahoon Newcastle)

Management: Manager Damien Curley (Kiltormer), Willie Burke (Oranmore Maree), Gerry Spellman (Clarinbridge)

Galway Maroon 2-17 Cork West 3-11

Galway Maroon withstood a second half rally to secure their place in the Celtic Challenge U17 Semi final in Ennis on Saturday. Playing with the aid of a strong wind in the opening period, Galway Maroon produced a fine 30 minutes of hurling liberally sprinkled with good scores. Goals from Enda Egan and Niall Coen in the opening 11 minutes did much to help build an interval lead of 2-12 to 1-6. Indeed that lead could have been more had a defensive slip not led to Cork’s Owen McCarthy getting a goal with the last puck of the half, while Galway did spurn some further chances. Mark Cummins got Cork’s second goal within a minute of the resumption, and with the wind now behind the Leesiders, it was game on. Cork brought the margin back to 5 on two occasions, but good points from Paul Creaven, Enda Egan and Eoin Caulfield helped Galway Maroon to lead by 2-16 to 2-9 with 10 minutes left. But Cork finished strongly and 2 Luke O’Callaghan frees either side of a Brian O’Donovan goal had Cork within 3 on 54 minutes, but some stout defending saw Galway close out the deal with keeper Darach Fahy also producing some good stops to ensure Galway West held out for a 2-17 to 3-11 win.

Best and Fairest Award: Enda Egan Galway Maroon

Galway Maroon Squad: Darrach Fahy (Ardrahan), Alan Callanan (Craughwell) Ronan Flannery (Pearses), Dean Callanan (Craughwell), Adam Clarke (Craughwell), David Jordan (Tynagh Abbey Duniry) 0-1, Noel Keogh (Athenry), Sean Duffy (Killimor) 0-1, Paul Creaven (Killimordaly) 0-2, Eoin O’Donnell (Ardrahan) 0-1, John Fleming (Meelick Eyrecourt), Nathan Earner (Meelick Eyrecourt), Liam Quirke (Tynagh Abbey Duniry) 0-1, Enda Egan (Michael Cusacks) 1-8, 0-1 65 0-5 frees, Niall Coen (Ballindereen) 1-1 Subs: Eoin Caulfield (Athenry) 0-2, Ross Albertini (Ardrahan), Diarmuid Mullen (Turloughmore), Evan Ryan (Tynagh Abbey Duniry), Matthew Lyons (Turloughmore), Oisin Flaherty (Castlegar)

Management: Manager: Niall Canavan (Annaghdown), Selectors: Joe Hession (Turloughmore), Kevin Molloy (Kilnadeema Leitrim)

Offaly 4-22 Galway Tribesmen 4-17 AET

In a game filled with drama and incident Offaly prevailed over Galway Tribesmen after extra time in Birr. The Galway side played with the aid of a strong breeze in the first half and led by four points at half time thanks to a Fionn McDonagh goal and some well taken points from Dylan Carroll. Offaly had the wind advantage in the second half but goals from Sean O’Brien and Adrian Prendergast put the Tribesmen in a commanding position entering the final quarter. In fact the Galway side could have been out of site were it not for some superb goalkeeping from the Offaly net minder Stephen Loughnane. The Offaly team showed tremendous spirit and continued to push forward with time running out. Some excellent defending from Peter Martin, Jack McCullagh and Conor Larkin kept the Offaly running game at bay. A late surge by the Offaly side saw them score 2 goals and grab an equalising point in the 4th minute of injury time. When referee Simon Whelehan blew the full time whistle the sides were level 3-14 to 2-17. The Tribesmen made the running in extra time with another Sean O’Brien goal putting them 2-19 to 4-14 ahead at half time in extra time. Wind assisted the Offaly side dominated the second half and they outscored Galway 2-3 to 0-3 to leave the final score 4-22 to 4-17 and players, management and supporters drained from the excitement.

Galway Tribesmen Squad: 1 Jake Hogan- Sylane 2 Conor Larkin – Eyrecourt 3 Jack McCullagh- Athenry (Captain) 4 John Quinn – Salthill 5 Peter Martin – Kilconieron 6 Jack Keville – Liam Mellows 7 Jason Niland – St. Thomas’s 8 Tom O’Connor- Moycullen 9 Dara Coleman- Abbeyknockmoy 10 Luke Lynskey – Killimordaly 11 Jordan Ruffley – Rahoon Newcastle 12 Cillian Davoren – Moycullen 13 Sean O’Brien – Portumna 14 Fionn McDonagh – Moycullen 15 James Smith- Castlegar 16 Mark Connolly- Ahascragh-Fohenagh 17 Ronan Mitchell – Mullagh 18 Adrian Prendergast – Craughwell 19 Jack Tully – Ballindereen 20 Stephen Doran – Padraig Pearses 21Hugh Moylan – Ballindereen 22 Dylan Carroll – Castlegar

Management: Manager: Gordon Crowley (Liam Mellows) Frank Enright (Moycullen), Denny Forde (Turloughmore).