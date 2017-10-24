Galway shellfish farmers call for action after EPA report on raw sewage discharge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Shellfish farmers are calling for immediate action to address breaches of sewage treatment regulations in Galway and other areas.

The shellfish farming sector of the Irish Farmers Association says Irish shellfish products have a very good reputation in global export markets, which needs to be protected.

The comments come as the Environmental Protection Agency releases a report showing that many areas of the country, including Galway, still have raw sewage being pumped into waterways.

Chairman of the IFA’s shellfish farming sector, Michael Mulloy, says the lack of investment in waste water treatment plants undermines years of good work by the shellfish industry in coastal areas.