Galway set to avoid worst of wintry spell as MET Eireann updates weather warning

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway looks set to avoid the worst of the wintry spell as MET Eireann updates its weather warning for snow and ice.

A status yellow alert remains in place from 3pm this afternoon until 3am tomorrow for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

A second yellow warning has now been put in place for Galway, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary – but the worst is due to be over by early afternoon.

A widespread severe frost overnight has led to icy conditions in most parts of the country and some snow showers are expected in places.

Galway motorists are advised to drive with care throughout the day as a result of lingering frost and ice.

Forecaster Evelyn Cusack says extra care is needed as cold conditions mean untreated roads might not thaw out.