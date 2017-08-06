15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Seniors Book Their Place In All-Ireland Camogie Semi-Final

By Sport GBFM
August 6, 2017

Time posted: 8:28 pm

Galway’s Senior Camogie Team booked their place in the All-Ireland Semi-Final with a 1-22 to 0-10 win over Tipperary at Semple Stadium in Thurles.

 

Here is another opportunity to hear the commentary from Darren Kelly and Imelda Hobbins, presented by Ronan Lardiner

After the game, Darren spoke to Galway Manager Mark Dunne

 

The draw for the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Finals has been made as follows:

Cork v Galway

Dublin v Kilkenny

The Semi-Finals will take place on the evening of Saturday August 19th in the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick. Throw-in times will be confirmed in due course.

