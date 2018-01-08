Galway Senior Ladies And Mens Teams To Feature In Historic Double Header

It has been confirmed this afternoon that the Galway Senior Ladies and Mens Teams will feature in an historic double header in Pearse Stadium on February the 11th. The Galway Senior Ladies will play Mayo in the Lidl National Football league at 12 noon followed by Galway and Mayo in the Allianz National Football League at 2pm.

It will be the first time that the Senior Ladies and Mens Teams featured in a league double header. Last year, the Galway Ladies were due to play in a League double header with the men in Tuam Stadium but the game was switched due to bad weather with the ladies game moved to Corofin.

In total, eight Lidl NFL ties are set to serve as curtain-raisers ahead of matches involving the men’s teams from the host counties.

Five of the eight games are high-profile Lidl NFL Division 1 showdowns, with three matches in Division 2 also accommodated.

Monaghan will welcome Kerry in Division 1 on Sunday, February 11, before the Monaghan men take on Kerry at Páirc Grattan, Inniskeen.

On the same day, TG4 Connacht champions Galway tackle beaten 2017 All-Ireland finalists Mayo at Pearse Stadium in Salthill, before the Galway and Mayo men battle it out.

In Division 2, Armagh, Cavan and Tyrone will get the chance to line out in home fixtures ahead of the men’s teams from the respective counties.

The confirmed list of ‘double-headers’ is as follows (men’s NFL fixture in bold):

1. Sunday January 28 – Lidl NFL Division 2 – Armagh v Tipperary (12.0), Athletic Grounds, Armagh (Armagh v Sligo)

2. Saturday February 3 – Lidl NFL Division 2 – Cavan v Armagh (5.15), Kingspan Breffni, Cavan (Cavan v Louth)

3. Saturday February 10 – Lidl NFL Division 1 – Dublin v Cork (5.0), Croke Park (Dublin v Donegal)

4. Sunday February 11 – Lidl NFL Division 1 – Monaghan v Kerry (12.0) – Páirc Grattan, Inniskeen (Monaghan v Kerry)

5. Sunday February 11 – Lidl NFL Division 1 – Galway v Mayo (12.0) – Pearse Stadium, Salthill (Galway v Mayo)

6. Saturday February 24 – Lidl NFL Division 1 – Mayo v Dublin (5.0), Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar (Mayo v Dublin)

7. Saturday March 3 – Lidl NFL Division 1 – Dublin v Kerry (5.0), Croke Park (Dublin v Kerry)

8. Saturday March 3 – Lidl NFL Division 2 – Tyrone v Cavan (5.15), Healy Park, Omagh (Tyrone v Donegal)