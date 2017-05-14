15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Senior and Intermediate Championship Draw next Wednesday Night

By Sport GBFM
May 14, 2017

Time posted: 6:45 pm

The Draws for the Winners and Losers Sections of the Bon Secours/Claregalway Hotel County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships will be made on Wednesday night at 9pm.

In the Senior Winners Section:

Tuam Stars

Caherlistrane

St. James’

Salthill-Knocknacarra

Maigh Cuilinn

Monivea-Abbey

Corofin

Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir

Mountbellew/Moylough

Annaghdown

 

And In The Senior Losers Section

Killannin

Barna

Caltra

Milltown

Micheál Breathnach

Kilconly

Cortoon Shamrocks

St Michael’s

An Cheathrú Rua

Killererin

 

The Teams in the Intermediate Winners Section are:

An Spidéal

Oileáin Arainn

Dunmore MacHales

Glenamaddy

Oranmore Maree

Headford

Claregalway

Menlough

 

And in the Intermediate Losers Section the teams are:

St Brendan’s

Clifden

Kilkerrin Clonberne

Athenry

Carna Cashel

Ballinasloe GAA

Oughterard

Williamstown

