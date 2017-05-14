Galway Senior and Intermediate Championship Draw next Wednesday Night

The Draws for the Winners and Losers Sections of the Bon Secours/Claregalway Hotel County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships will be made on Wednesday night at 9pm.
In the Senior Winners Section:
Tuam Stars
Caherlistrane
St. James’
Salthill-Knocknacarra
Maigh Cuilinn
Monivea-Abbey
Corofin
Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir
Mountbellew/Moylough
Annaghdown
And In The Senior Losers Section
Killannin
Barna
Caltra
Milltown
Micheál Breathnach
Kilconly
Cortoon Shamrocks
St Michael’s
An Cheathrú Rua
Killererin
The Teams in the Intermediate Winners Section are:
An Spidéal
Oileáin Arainn
Dunmore MacHales
Glenamaddy
Oranmore Maree
Headford
Claregalway
Menlough
And in the Intermediate Losers Section the teams are:
St Brendan’s
Clifden
Kilkerrin Clonberne
Athenry
Carna Cashel
Ballinasloe GAA
Oughterard
Williamstown