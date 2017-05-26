Galway Senior Hurling Team Named To Face Dublin

There is one change on the Galway Team that meets Dublin in the Leinster SHC Quarter Final on Sunday at 4.00pm in Tullamore. Conor Cooney, who missed the NHL Final through injury, returns to the starting 15 with Niall Burke named on the bench. Elsewhere the team is the same as stated the League Final.

Jason Flynn is named at wing forward with Cathal Mannion at full forward and Conor Cooney at top of the left. The Game will be live on Galway Bay Fm

Sean Walsh Reports

The Galway Team is….

Colm Callanan

Adrian Tuohy

Daithi Burke

Paul Killeen

Padraic Mannion

Gearoid McInerney

Aidan Harte

Johnny Coen

David Burke

Jason Flynn

Joe Canning

Joseph Cooney

Conor Whelan

Cathal Mannion

Conor Cooney