Galway Senior Hurling Team Named To Face Dublin

There is one change on the Galway Team that meets Dublin in the Leinster SHC Quarter Final on Sunday at 4.00pm in Tullamore. Conor Cooney, who missed the NHL Final through injury, returns to the starting 15 with Niall Burke named on the bench. Elsewhere the team is the same as stated the League Final.
Jason Flynn is named at wing forward with Cathal Mannion at full forward and Conor Cooney at top of the left. The Game will be live on Galway Bay Fm
Sean Walsh Reports
The Galway Team is….
Colm Callanan
Adrian Tuohy
Daithi Burke
Paul Killeen
Padraic Mannion
Gearoid McInerney
Aidan Harte
Johnny Coen
David Burke
Jason Flynn
Joe Canning
Joseph Cooney
Conor Whelan
Cathal Mannion
Conor Cooney