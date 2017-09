The draw for the preliminary quarter finals of the Galway senior hurling championship was made last night:

Turloughmore or Portumna v Castlegar

St Thomas v Killimordaly

Tommy Larkins v Clarenbridge

Cappataggle v Kilnadeema Leitrim

No dates have been confirmed yet for the games until a decision is made on the Portumna v Turloughmore appeal. Craughwell, Gort, Sarsfields and Liam Mellows are already through to the quarter finals.