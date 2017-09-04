15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway senior hurling captain promotes positive mental health

By GBFM News
September 4, 2017

Time posted: 9:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Charities which promote positive mental health were the focus of praise during the acceptance speech by Galway Senior Hurling Captain David Burke at Croke Park yesterday.

Galway County Council will host a civic welcome and homecoming for the All-Ireland Senior and Minor hurling champions later today. (4/9)

The Minors beat off competition from Cork yesterday at Croke Park to secure the Irish Press Cup.

Meanwhile, the senior team overcame Waterford in a tight scoring match to bring the Liam McCarthy back to Galway after a 29 year gap.

The first stop of the heroic homecoming will be at the Fairgreen in Ballinasloe from 3 o’ clock this afternoon.

Supporters will be able to access the Fairgreen on foot via Society Street and Harris Road.

The team convoy will continue their journey to Pearse Stadium in Salthill where they’re due to arrive around 6.30p.m.

In his acceptance speech, Captain of the Galway Senior Hurling team, David Burke paid tribute to charities which help people going through depression.

 

 

 

Galway Bay FM News Desk
