On Thursday, a number of Galway Senior Hurlers visited the Children’s Unit in UCHG and gave presents to the Children. Manager Michael Donoghue along with the players were delighted to be able to visit the children in the lead up to Christmas. The hurlers had GAA merchandise, sweets and goodies for the Children with Smyth’s Toys and Elverys Sports also generously donating presents.

Well done to all concerned.