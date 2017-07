Galway will face Kerry in next weekend’s All-Ireland Senior Football Quarter Final after a 4-17 to 0-14 win over Donegal in Sligo yesterday. Johnny Heaney scored two of the goals with Ian Burke’s penalty and a late finish from Danny Cummins concluding an excellent performance from Kevin Walsh’s men.

Commentary is from Ollie Turner, Diarmuid Blake, Barry Cullinane and Frank Morris.

Galway face Kerry in Croke Park next Sunday with other Quarter Final between Mayo and Roscommon