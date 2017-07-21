Galway Senior Camogie Team Ready For Vital Group Game With Clare

Galway’s Senior Camogie Team face Clare in their final group game tomorrow in Cusack Park in Ennis (Throw in 5.30pm)

A result will see Galway through to the All-Ireland Quarter Final and should Kilkenny lose, Galway would go straight into the Semi-Final.

Manager Mark Dunne has been speaking to Darren Kelly

The Permutations….

Kilkenny are on top with seven points, with Galway and Dublin next on six and Clare in their slipstream in fourth. Waterford prop up the table after failing to garner any points. Clare play Galway in Cusack Park, while Kilkenny host Dublin at Tom Ryall Park.

Wins for Galway and Kilkenny will see the champions progress to the semi-finals, with Galway and Dublin going through to the quarters. Wins for Clare and Kilkenny would move the Bannerwomen into second and Dublin would miss out as they have a 44 point inferior score difference to Galway.

If Galway and Dublin are victorious, Galway top the group and Kilkenny and Dublin are bound for the quarters. However, should Clare and Dublin prevail, David Herity’s Metropolitans will be semi-final bound and Galway would miss out entirely. Galway will also be out if they are beaten by Clare and Kilkenny and Dublin draw, with the Noresiders topping the group, but if they win and the other game is a draw, Mark Dunne’s outfit will secure automatic progress to the semi-final, and Dublin and Kilkenny will satisfy themselves with a spot in the quarters.