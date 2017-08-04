15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Senior Camogie Team Named For All-Ireland Quarter Final

August 4, 2017

The Galway Senior Camogie Team to face Tipperary in the All-Ireland Quarter Final tomorrow evening has been named. There is one change from the team that defeated Clare with Sarah Dervan coming in for Therese Manton.

The Team Is….

1 – Sarah Healy
2 – Sarah Dervan
3 – Roisin Black
4 – Tara Kenny
5 – Lorraine Ryan
6 – Rebecca Henelly
7 – Heather Cooney
8 – Niamh Kilkenny
9 – Ann Marie Starr
10 – Niamh McGrath
11 – Maria Cooney
12 – Orlaith McGrath
13 – Noreen Coen
14 – Ailish O’Reilly
15 – Aoife Donohue
