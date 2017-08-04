Galway Senior Camogie Team Named For All-Ireland Quarter Final

The Galway Senior Camogie Team to face Tipperary in the All-Ireland Quarter Final tomorrow evening has been named. There is one change from the team that defeated Clare with Sarah Dervan coming in for Therese Manton.

The Team Is….

1 – Sarah Healy

2 – Sarah Dervan

3 – Roisin Black

4 – Tara Kenny

5 – Lorraine Ryan

6 – Rebecca Henelly

7 – Heather Cooney

8 – Niamh Kilkenny

9 – Ann Marie Starr

10 – Niamh McGrath

11 – Maria Cooney

12 – Orlaith McGrath

13 – Noreen Coen

14 – Ailish O’Reilly

15 – Aoife Donohue