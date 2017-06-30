Galway Senior Camogie Team Named To Face Waterford

The Galway Senior Camogie Team has been named to face Waterford in the All-Ireland Senior Championship tomorrow afternoon at Kenny Park.

There are three changes from the game with Dublin with Roisin Black making her debut instead of Shauna Healy, Finola Keely comes in for Niamh Hanniffy and Niamh McGrath starts instead of Orlaith McGrath. There is one positional change with Maria Cooney starting at centre half forward instead of at number ten.

The Team is….

1. Sarah Healy (St. Thomas)

2. Therese Manton (Mullagh)

3. Roisin Black (Oranmore/Maree)

4. Tara Kenny (Sarsfields)

5. Lorraine Ryan (Kiltulla/Killimordaly)

6. Rebecca Hennelly (Ardrahan)

7. Heather Cooney (St. Thomas) (C)

8. Ann Marie Starr (Killimor)

9. Niamh Kilkenny (Pearses)

10. Finola Keely (St. Thomas)

11. Maria Cooney (Sarsfields)

12. Niamh McGrath (Sarsfields)

13. Noreen Coen (Athenry)

14. Ailish O’Reilly (Oranmore/Maree)

15. Aoife Donohue (Mullagh)

Galway manager Mark Dunne spoke to Darren Kelly

Throw in tomorrow is at 3.45 with regular updates on Galway Bay Fm.