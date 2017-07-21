Galway Senior Camogie Team Named To Face Clare

The Galway Senior Team To Face Clare tomorrow evening shows one change from the team that were beaten by Kilkenny with Orlaith McGrath coming in for Finola Keeley

The Galway Team is…..

1. Sarah Healy (St. Thomas)

2. Therese Manton (Mullagh)

3. Roisin Black (Oranmore/Maree)

4. Tara Kenny (Sarsfields)

5. Lorraine Ryan (Kiltulla/Killimordaly)

6. Rebecca Hennelly (Ardrahan)

7. Heather Cooney (St. Thomas) C

8. Niamh Kilkenny (Pearses)

9. Ann Marie Starr (Killimor)

10. Orlaith McGrath (Sarsfields)

11. Maria Cooney (Sarsfields)

12. Niamh McGrath (Sarsfields)

13. Noreen Coen (Athenry)

14. Ailish O’Reilly (Oranmore/Maree)

15. Aoife Donohue (Mullagh)