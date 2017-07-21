15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Senior Camogie Team Named To Face Clare

By Sport GBFM
July 21, 2017

Time posted: 12:26 pm

The Galway Senior Team To Face Clare tomorrow evening shows one change from the team that were beaten by Kilkenny with Orlaith McGrath coming in for Finola Keeley
The Galway Team is…..
1. Sarah Healy (St. Thomas)
2. Therese Manton (Mullagh)
3. Roisin Black (Oranmore/Maree)
4. Tara Kenny (Sarsfields)
5. Lorraine Ryan (Kiltulla/Killimordaly)
6. Rebecca Hennelly (Ardrahan)
7. Heather Cooney (St. Thomas) C
8. Niamh Kilkenny (Pearses)
9. Ann Marie Starr (Killimor)
10. Orlaith McGrath (Sarsfields)
11. Maria Cooney (Sarsfields)
12. Niamh McGrath (Sarsfields)
13. Noreen Coen (Athenry)
14. Ailish O’Reilly (Oranmore/Maree)
15. Aoife Donohue (Mullagh)
