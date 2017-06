The Galway Senior Camogie Team face Dublin in their first game of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championship this Saturday at a Dublin Venue.

Galway were beaten by Kilkenny in the League Semi-Final ten weeks ago while Dublin beat Clare in their first game of the championship last weekend.

Galway Manager Mark Dunne spoke to Darren Kelly

Darren also spoke to Galway Captain Heather Cooney

The Galway team will be named on Thursday Night after training