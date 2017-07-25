15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Galway Senior Camogie Championship update

By Sport GBFM
July 25, 2017

Time posted: 11:22 am

The draw will take place tonight for the preliminary quarter finals of the Loughrea Hotel and Spa Galway Senior Camogie championship following the remaining two group games in Duggan Park. The four teams in the hat are Ardrahan, Cappataggle, Killimor and Pearses. The 2 winners will join St Thomas and the loser of Mullagh v Oranmore Maree in the quarter finals, with Sarsfields and the winner of Mullagh v Oranmore Maree straight through to the semi finals.

Senior Camogie Championship Results from last night:

Ardrahan 4-10 Eyrecourt 3-11

St Thomas 2-16 Killimor 2-4

With all the details from last night’s games here is Darren Kelly…

 

Tonight’s fixtures: Mullagh v Oranmore Maree 6.15pm in Duggan Park (A repeat of the Senior League final which Oranmore Maree won in May – winners join champions Sarsfields in semi finals, loser into quarter finals)

Cappataggle v Pearses 7.45pm in Duggan Park (result will not affect group standings)

Galway GAA Results

